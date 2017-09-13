Ahead of local by-elections on Thursday, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema addressed crowds at a rally at Mbila, Itezhi Itezhi District of Central Province yesterday, alongside ADD President Charles Milupi and UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango. It was his first rally address since his release from prison where he was held for 127 days. He later summarised his appeal to voters as follows: “We mean business and can assure you of a greater tomorrow, and we wish to state that any matters before the courts of law will be allowed to continue.

