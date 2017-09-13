  ||    13 September 2017 @ 17:09

Canadian based lawyer Elias Munshya says Chief Justice Ireen Mambilima is not above the law to be disciplining lawyers and judges who are seen to be against the state without just cause. And Munshya has threatened to sue Justice Mambilima if she does not respond to his letter within 60 days.

