UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Zambians to stand up for justice in the country.

Speaking during a rally to drum up support for the party’s Council Chairperson Candidate for Itezhi tezhi, Stephen Shaloba, Mr Hichilema says justice is paramount.

Thousands of people gathered to welcome Mr Hichilema at the rally ahead of a council by election taking place this Thursday, September 14, 2017.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

