Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned embattled former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili to stop misconducting himself in speech and manner by making it a habit of issuing disparaging remarks against President Edgar C. Lungu. Kampyongo, who is also PF National Youth Chairman, wondered what sort of nonsense Kambwili represented by practicing politics of character assassination and urged him to engange in issue based politics. “Iam warning Kambwili to desist from talking nonsense about people like he did against the Minister of Information. Let him not threaten people especially members of the PF. No one in PF owes Kambwili anything. Not the new members nor the old members. And let him not masquerade as having been an old serving member of PF because he is not. ” Hon. Kampyongo said.

