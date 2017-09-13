MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic has selected striker Davis Kasirye for Friday’s Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg against South African side SuperSport United.

Ugandan international Kasirye joined Zesco last month and has scored once in the Super Division. Krmpotic has selected 17 players for the encounter billed for Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

