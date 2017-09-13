KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu has been invited to address a special session of the Pan-African Parliament at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at his convenient time.

Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda announced this yesterday after the head of State held a closed-door meeting with Pan-African Parliament president Roger Dang at State House. “President Lungu is also pleased with the framework of the Pan-African Parliament, where the ruling Patriotic Front and opposition political party members are interacting,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

