KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu says he will relook at the K60 price of a 50kg bag of maize set by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) following an outcry from farmers and other stakeholders.

The head of State said this yesterday when he met bishops and reverends of the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) at State House. Special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda said during the meeting, President Lungu discussed a wide range of issues with the EFZ clergy and assured them that he will re-look at the issue of the price of maize.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

