Dear editor,

ALLOW me space to express my concern over the plight of farm workers.

Whenever we inquire over salary increment and conditions of service, we are told it is the Zambia National Farmers Union which determines our salaries and conditions of service. Is it automatic that when you are employed as a farm worker then you are affiliated to ZNFU?CONCERNED FARM WORKER

