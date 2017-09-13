Caption: Presidential spokesman Amos Chanda flanked by Zambia’s Charge d’ Affaires in Sweden Anthony Mukwita, Bombardier head of rail Christian Bengtsson and head of bids Johan Oldhoff at State House. Picture by Salim Henry. State House.

President Edgar Lungu wants to create more jobs and slash poverty levels through a deliberate creation of an efficient communication network that reduces the cost of doing regional business especially in the railway sector said Mr Amos Chanda, the Presidential Spokesman. Mr Chanda was speaking when he met in his office, a delegation of influential business from Sweden targeting the railway sector for fresh investment that could open Zambia to ‘new’ western money markets and broaden its business reach in the sub-region as a key ‘land-linked’ country player. Zambia’s Charge d’ Affaires to Sweden Mr Anthony Mukwita who brought a high-powered delegation of TEAM SWEDEN for a series of consultative meetings in Lusaka with Finance Minister hon. Felix Mutati last week, among others, revealed this in an interview after a scheduled meeting in Mr Chanda in his office.

