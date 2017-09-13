Soccer Review with STEPHEN PHIRI

I HAVE never been inspired by the value of sponsorship in Zambian football because clubs, pardon me, get peanuts even when their players drop gallons of sweat and sometimes blood.

Much as this so-called sponsorship is appreciated, it is worth noting that clubs receive nothing more than 30 percent of the total sponsorship. Take Barclays Cup, for instance, the total prize money is about K600,000 from a budget of more than K2.3 million. The question is: where does the bigger chunk go? You will be told that it is channelled towards administrative expenses, meaning people’s allowances and advertising or something like that. In the case of Barclays Cup, it means K1.7 million goes towards these expenses. For the record, winners of the cup competition get K350,000 while the runners-up pocket K180,000. But if you think the Barclays prize money is a joke, I wonder what you would say about the league champions, who get K250,000 courtesy of MTN Zambia. I would understand you if you called it a mockery considering that there are now 38 games in the league and teams spend fortunes to meet fixture obligations. Don’t forget that all teams now have to travel to Nakonde to play Super Division football. This means there are 1,000-plus kilometres added to each team in the Super Division. Agony is having a team in Choma! That is why I just laugh when the Football Association of Zambia somehow agrees that clubs like City of Lusaka cannot use their home ground because it is branded in Vodacom. For all I know, City of Lusaka will get negligible notes from MTN Zambia for them to claim the branding rights. Whoever was negotiating that deal short-changed clubs and I fully understand Power Dynamos’ anger which led to withdrawing from the Barclays Cup. I was just wondering why Power are withdrawing from a competition that offers more with only a total of four games. My maths is not adding up. If Power mean what they say, it would make sense to withdraw from the league, where they will play 38 compulsory games and earn as little as K250,000! In case someone thinks I am bluffing, let’s look at Zimbabwe, a country most of you categorise as economically bankrupt. Delta Beverages have pumped in US$100,000 in the Castle Lager Challenge Cup, with winners walking away with US$30,000 and US$20,000. Note that the prize money is more than 50 percent of the total investment unlike here in Zambia. The South African MTN 8 winners get R8million. That is a fortune but of course some of you will argue because of the differences in economies of South Africa and Zambia. What am I saying? The sponsorship in Zambia is very poor and there is need to renegotiate all these deals. In fact, when my good friend Andrew Kamanga settles at the helm of FAZ, he should negotiate better deals that will improve our game. For now, Power have a point.sphiri@daily-mail.zm, phiristeve4@gmail.com

