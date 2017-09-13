The matter in which UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM) is facing charges for having metaphorically stated that he was going for President Edgar Lungu’s throat has once again been adjourned after state witnesses were unavailable. The initial charges were made during the run up to the 2016 presidential elections after PF Deputy Spokesperson reported GBM to police on the grounds that such sentiments could put the life of the president in danger.

