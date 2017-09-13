Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Executive Director Wesley Chibamba has charged that there is a lot of corruption in the awarding of tenders in the construction sector in the country. Chibamba has alleged that there is a clique of people that feel entitled to be awarded government contracts to supply goods and services simply because they support the ruling party. He says this high level of institutionalization corruption should come to an end.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

