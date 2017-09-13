MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZANACO will today target opening up a three-point lead when they face Nkwazi in a Super Division rescheduled Week 17 match at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka.

The Bankers have 50 points at par with Green Buffaloes but with a healthier goal aggregate. Spurred by a 3-2 win over Zesco United on Saturday, Mumamba Numba’s men will seek to record their third straight win when they take on unpredictable Nkwazi, who are without a win in their last four games.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

