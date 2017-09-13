The Zambia Council for Social Development (ZCSD) has demanded that the creation of new districts in the country be halted forthwith. ZCSD Executive Director Lewis Mwape says the creation of new districts is putting more pressure on an already strained treasury. He says any additional creation of these unplanned districts will put pressure on the meager resources in the treasury that should be channeled to needy sectors.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

