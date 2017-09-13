ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

ZESCO Limited will in the first quarter of 2018 set up sub- stations and a power line in three districts in Western Province at a cost of US$185 million.

Meanwhile, the upgrading of the Water Works power plant in Lusaka from the current 170MVA to 270MVA transformer capacity, at a cost of US$16 miilon, is expected to be completed mid-next year. Zesco spokesperson Henry Kapata said in an interview yesterday that the company will set up sub-stations in Sioma, Shangombo and Mongu districts, with the transmission line extending from Sesheke to Mongu, through Sioma.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

