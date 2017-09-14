NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT will create 20,000 jobs on the Copperbelt once all the developmental projects outlined in the development plan for the province are implemented.

Of the 20,000 jobs, 5,000 will be under the Copperbelt roads project, 8,000 in the water and sanitation projects, 2,500 at the Copperbelt International Airport, while others will be in the health and education sectors. However, 4,500 jobs have already been created in the road, education, health and water sectors.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

