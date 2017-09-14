MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe

CONSTRUCTION of the first boarding school and teachers’ houses at a cost of K44 million in Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt has reached roof level.

Kalulushi district commissioner Kenny Siachisumo said in an interview that works on the school and teachers’ houses have advanced, and are progressing well. The other works are on the 15 classrooms, two administration blocks, and 22 houses for teachers.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

