Fourth Revolution party President Eric Chanda has called on Parliament to amend Article 60 Sub-section 3 by removing the aspect of funding political parties in the country. Mr. Chanda says it is unfair and irresponsible to start talking about funding political parties at the expense of the poor people. He says leaders are there to offer a service to the people and not to benefit from the meager resources.

