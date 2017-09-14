The coming by-elections will be a litmus test to the newly acting Director of Elections, Chomba Chellah, and his Head of Public Relations Margaret Chimense, at the Electoral Commission of Zambia. The manner in which they would ensure or ensured the electoral Code of Conduct enforced to the latter, the manner in which they promote transparency and accountability in the management of the process and the efficiency in the administration of the remaining part of the electoral process would define who they are and would be in the near future. Are they going to accept responsibility and willing to be accountable to their unpopular decisions and mistakes? Indeed, their conduct will define the electoral destiny of country and outlook of our electoral process come, 2021.

