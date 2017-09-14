Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Youth Chairperson Nathan Chanda has describe Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili as untruthful and ungrateful politician in Zambia. In a statement to Pan African Radio news today, Mr. Chanda who is also Luanshya Mayor expressed sadness that Dr. Kambwili is now blaming him for his misfortune in the political arena. And Mr. Chanda has added that Dr. Kambwili is just a desperate politician, alleging that the desperation of expelled Roan lawmaker is very unfortunate.

