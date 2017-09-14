MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

WHILE in her short career as a journalist Sitembile Zulu wrote about issues affecting women and children, her strongest message is in her death – no woman should die while giving birth.

Following the 29-year-old journalist’s death on Sunday, attention has been drawn towards Zambia’s maternal mortality rate which currently stands at 398 per 100,000 live births. Mrs Zulu’s death immediately triggered a campaign on social media under the hashtag #Nowomanshoulddiewhilegivingbirth.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

