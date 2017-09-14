  ||    14 September 2017 @ 13:35

UPND Whip Garry Nkombo says attending Parliament this Friday will not mean his party members of parliament have recognised President Edgar Lungu as duly elected Head of State. In an interview with News Diggers! Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central MP explained that parliamentarians had the duty to attend National Assembly sessions with or without the President’s presence.

