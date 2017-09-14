Kambwili says he has every right to criticise President Edgar Lungu’s wrongs as he is a State property. Kambwili has disclosed that Copperbelt minister Bowman Lusambo collected money from a Chinese company in Chingola using President Lungu’s names. Meanwhile, Kambwili says home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo is another government worker who has become very rich, owning 12 brand new vehicles. He has also disclosed that in five days, President Lungu and his team formed a political party as plan B in case the PF did not pick him to succeed Michael Sata. Briefing the media at the Kambwili estates in Luanshya yesterday, Kambwili said Kampyongo had no right to threaten him over his criticism of President Lungu. He said President Lungu was not a private individual but a public figure, who should be used to public scrutiny.

