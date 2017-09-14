  ||    14 September 2017 @ 03:29

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka
THE Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company has announced a five-day interruption in water supply to various parts of the city from September 18 to 21 to facilitate rehabilitation of the Lolonda water treatment plant in Kafue.

According to a statement issued yesterday, the works are part of a US$355 million Water supply, Sanitation and drainage Project Support by the United States government through the Millennium Challenge Account.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.