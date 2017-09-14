KELVIN CHONGO, Lusaka

VARIOUS stakeholders in the agricultural sector have welcomed President Lungu’s decision to re-look at the K60 price per K50kg bag of maize set by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) for this crop marketing season.

Zambia National Farmers Union president Jervis Zimba said in a statement yesterday that the stance by Government to consider revisiting the price of maize is a welcome move. “The intervention comes at the right time. We re-affirm, as farmers, to play our part for the country to realise the dream of making agriculture the mainstay of the economy and being the food basket of the region.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

