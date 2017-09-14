PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

MUSICIAN Shadrick Mukenge, popularly known as Mumba Yachi, has been granted a temporary residence permit to stay in Zambia and the magistrates’ court is tomorrow expected to rule on his bail application.

Magistrate Ruth Kapulo last week reserved ruling on his bail application as she would only deliver it after the suspect obtained a temporary residence permit. When the matter came up yesterday, his lawyer Mwape Bwalya presented the permit to the court but magistrate Kapulo said she would rule on the matter after acquainting herself with the document.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

