The Non Governmental Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has objected to the President being the appointing authority of the Political Parties Board. Speaking when the NGOCC made eight submissions towards the Political parties Bill to Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Executive Director Engwase Mwale said the board should not be appointed by the President owing to the fact that he is coming from a political party. Ms Mwale says the NGOCC is also proposing that the Immunity of the Board and its Staff clause should be deleted to make them accountable to the people of Zambia for their actions while on duty.

