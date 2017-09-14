ALEX NJOVU, Edwin Imboela Stadium, LusakaNKWAZI 1 ZANACO 0

ZANACO coach Mumamba Numba described yesterday’s defeat to Nkwazi as a setback towards retaining the Super Division title.

The loss left leaders Zanaco on 50 points at par with Green Buffaloes while third-placed Power Dynamos have 47 points. Fourth-placed Zesco United, who have two games in hand have 46 points. “It is a setback for us to win the title, we did not play well,” said Numba in an interview.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

