STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu no longer expects loss of property and life through fire now that Government has procured 42 fire tenders valued at US$42 million.

And Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale says the fire section which is currently under local authorities will be transformed into a department in his ministry in an effort to enhance firefighting. The President said in a speech read for him by Vice-President Inonge Wina yesterday that it is critical that Zambia stops unnecessary loss of lives and valuable properties through fire and accidents as a result of equipment and appropriate infrastructure.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

