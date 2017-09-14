Parliamentary Chief Whip Richard Musukwa has written to Members of Parliament requesting them to attend the ceremonial opening of the second session of the 12th National Assembly on Friday, this week. Mr. Musukwa says during the opening ceremony, President Edgar Lungu will make major pronouncements that will form the basis for policy formulation and implementation. He has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that the head of state will also use the platform to inform Zambians what his government has done so far and where he is taking the country.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

