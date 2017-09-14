Patriotic Front (PF) Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has challenged President Edgar Lungu to tell the Zambian people the source of the Presidential Empowerment Fund that is being disbursed to Marketeers across the country. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pan African Radio news, Dr. Kambwili says there is something sinister about the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund. Dr. Kambwili says the fund which was established prior to the 2016 General elections has no track record, alleging that no one has so far explained the source of the Presidential Empowerment Initiative Fund for transparency sake and to avoid speculations.

