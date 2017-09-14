ROBINSON KUNDA, LusakaZAMBIA 6 MALAWI 3

ZAMBIA yesterday started the hunt for the elusive Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship trophy on a promising note when they demolished Malawi at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Barbara Banda and Misozi Zulu scored a brace apiece, Noria ‘Mbesuma’ Sosala and Rachael Nachula contributed a goal apiece in this Group A match. Tabitha Chawinga, who features for Swedish side Knarsveden IK, netted a hat-trick for the Malawians.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

