  ||    14 September 2017 @ 02:29

ROBINSON KUNDA, LusakaZAMBIA 6 MALAWI 3
ZAMBIA yesterday started the hunt for the elusive Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women Championship trophy on a promising note when they demolished Malawi at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Barbara Banda and Misozi Zulu scored a brace apiece, Noria ‘Mbesuma’ Sosala and Rachael Nachula contributed a goal apiece in this Group A match.
Tabitha Chawinga, who features for Swedish side Knarsveden IK, netted a hat-trick for the Malawians.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.