PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a soldier for allegedly being in possession of K400,000 counterfeit notes.

Newton Sondashi, 42, a staff sergeant of Plot number 2077/2078 Pamodzi township in Ndola, was arrested for allegedly being found with K400,000 counterfeit notes which were in K100 batches.
DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Sondashi was arrested in Chawama township in Lusaka as he was allegedly about to transact.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
