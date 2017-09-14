PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested a soldier for allegedly being in possession of K400,000 counterfeit notes.

Newton Sondashi, 42, a staff sergeant of Plot number 2077/2078 Pamodzi township in Ndola, was arrested for allegedly being found with K400,000 counterfeit notes which were in K100 batches. DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo said in a statement yesterday that Sondashi was arrested in Chawama township in Lusaka as he was allegedly about to transact.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

