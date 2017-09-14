SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT has given the Handball Association of Zambia (HAZ) K300,000 to enable the Under-20 women’s national team compete at the Africa Cup Championship in Ivory Coast.

The National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) also gave HAZ K20,000. Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Moses Mawere said in Lusaka yesterday that they gave HAZ the money on Tuesday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

