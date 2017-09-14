The Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has been meeting to discuss whether its Members of Parliament should attend tomorrow’s ceremonial opening of the National Assembly by President Edgar Lungu. UPND Members of Parliament have in the recent past boycotted President Lungu’s address to Parliament following the 2016 disputed elections. The boycott by the majority of the opposition lawmakers resulted in the Speaker suspending them from Parliament during the last sitting. When contacted for a comment whether UPND Member of Parliament would attend tomorrow’s presidential address, Party spokesperson Charles Kakoma has told QTV news that the party is meeting to discuss whether its MPs should attend or not.

