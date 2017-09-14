UPND President Hakainde Hichilema says his party is prepared for a genuine and meaningful dialogue process as a means of resolving national issues.

Mr Hichilema said the dialogue process is a prerequisite to focus on the core business of uplifting the welfare of the people.

He was speaking shortly after the UPND senior leadership held another meeting with Commonwealth Special Envoy for the Zambian dialogue talks Prof Ibrahim Gambari for the second time since the envoy came to Zambia last week.

