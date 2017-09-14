  ||    14 September 2017 @ 21:33

Voting in Kanchibiya District in the Council Chairperson election in Muchinga Province has commenced on a low note. A snap survey by ZANIS from 10 polling stations revealed that voting has been characterized by apathy. At Muobo polling station only three voters had cast their vote as at 07:00 hours ,while Chikakala polling station recorded six votes 6 as at 8:30hrs.

