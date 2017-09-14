ZAMBIA has made a huge leap on the latest edition of the FIFA Coca Cola World Ranking moving 18 places upwards to occupy 78th position in the world after an impressive run of results. The Chipolopolo boys now stand 16th on the continent of Africa and should have been heavily aided by their back to back wins over Algeria in the race for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. Wins over South Africa and Swaziland to book a ticket to the 2018 Kenya African Nations Championship (CHAN) also counted for the rise.

