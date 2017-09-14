MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

ZESCO United coach Zlatko Krmpotic is targeting beating South African side SuperSport United by a big margin in tomorrow’s Confederation Cup quarter-final first leg to render the return match a formality.

Krmpotic said in an interview at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola yesterday before departure for South Africa that he is looking forward to ending a winless away streak in the Confederation Cup. “We know our target but this quarter-final does not come every day. This is one chance maybe after five years. We must carry this in our heads and go into the game not hundred percent but to give everything in two games for us to qualify.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

