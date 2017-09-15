  ||    15 September 2017 @ 22:29

Greetings Zambia Reports A young mother from Kitwe needs urgent medical attention as a tumour-like growth has rapidly developed on her face. Gift is unable to eat solid food (as her mouth has been forced shut) and therefore she cannot feed her baby.

