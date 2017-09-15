  ||    15 September 2017 @ 09:33

Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has described the level of road traffic congestion in Lusaka as unbearable. Mrs Mwanakatwe who is also Lusaka Central Member of Parliament says there is need to urgently deal with the traffic congestion in the city. Mrs Mwanakatwe on Thursday travelled around the city using public transport as a way of having of feel of the public transport system in Lusaka.

