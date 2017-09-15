Dear editor,

KINDLY allow me space in your newspaper to bring to the attention of the public, including our Republican President, who is a lawyer by profession, that the justice system in Zambia needs serious reform.

My concern is the case of former Standard Chartered Bank workers who sued the bank in 2001 for under-payment of their terminal benefits when they went on early voluntary retirement, case number for this case is 2001/ HP/0045. Without apportioning blame on the current government, my appeal is to the Minister of Justice, Minister of Labour and indeed our Republican President to come to the aid of the over 250 former employees of Standard Chartered Bank. Unfortunately some have already passed on. Justice delayed is justice denied. I rest my case.CONCERNED

