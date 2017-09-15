The United Party for National Development (UPND) has returned the Itezhi -Tezhi Council Chairperson’s seat in a by-election in the Central Province based district following the death of Gift Luyako in April 2017. UPND’s candidate Stephen Shaloba polled a total of 7,215 votes against his closest rival Namakau Kaingu of PF who polled a total of 2,188 votes. Meanwhile Patriotic Front (PF) candidate Mwansa Chipalo won in the Kanchibiya Council Chairperson election in Muchinga province after tallying 3,746 against1,251 votes for his UPND rival Kanjela Syvario.

