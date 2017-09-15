KELVIN MBEWE, Lusaka

THE European Union (EU) has pledged to work closely with Zambia in ensuring peace and security in both the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) and the African Union (AU) are addressed adequately.

This is in line with the country’s role both at the peace and Security Council at the AU, as well as SADC organ on defence, politics and security. Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba said this yesterday when EU head of delegation to Zambia Marianna Allessandro paid a courtesy call on him yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

