CHALI MULENGA, Livingstone
A TWENTY-TWO-YEAR-OLD peasant farmer of Kalomo has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for killing a ‘Good Samaritan’ who attempted to stop a fight at a local bar.

This is in a case in which Clive Mweemba is charged with manslaughter.
On March 20, 2016 in Kalomo, Mweemba unlawfully caused the death of Harrison Mwanza at a named bar.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
