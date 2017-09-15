President Edgar Lungu says government is on course in its social economic transformational journey aimed at achieving prosperity for all, enhancing national unity and anchored on the national motto One Zambia, One Nation. In a wide ranging speech during the ceremonial opening of the 2nd Session of the 12th National Assembly, President Lungu says it therefore remains for the nation to continue building on the successes in unity. He says there is only one Zambia, and that the peace that country has enjoyed since independence cannot be taken for granted.

