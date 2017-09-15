  ||    15 September 2017 @ 03:29

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka
THE Lusaka High Court yesterday heard how murder-accused Tshiabu Benos threatened to kill Autoforce proprietor Reeves Malambo.

Tamara Machere, 27, a maid who worked for Benos, narrated in the Lusaka High Court how she saw her boss with a knife while yelling that she would kill Mr Malambo.
She told judge Getrude Chawatama how Benos kept repeating that she would kill Mr Malambo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.