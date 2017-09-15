CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says the country risks not attaining the Vision 2030 if it does not eliminate injustices, violence and inequalities.

And Mrs Wina says the ongoing 40 days of prayer and fasting is an opportunity to promote love and unity, especially among politicians. She said there is need to eliminate corruption and gender inequalities for the country to achieve its quest to become a prosperous and middle income country by 2030.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

