MIKE Mulongoti says President Edgar Lungu and some PF members will go to prison when they leave government for superintending a government that tolerated corruption in all key sectors of the economy. Mulongoti, in an interview, said it was unquestionable that the PF party was engaging in corrupt activities.

Chishimba Kambwili on Monday asked President Lungu to resign on moral grounds for launching the US$1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola dual carriageway project which he said stinks corruption. Kambwili challenged authorities to state if they had advertised the major road projects, including the Nseluka-Kayambi and others in the country.

He said the Lusaka-Chingola dual-carriageway project President Lungu launched last week must be terminated to allow a comprehensive forensic audit to ascertain its true cost by competent and independent engineers and auditors. Kambwili said.

