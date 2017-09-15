  ||    15 September 2017 @ 21:09

President Edgar Lungu is not renewing the contract for State House Principal Private Secretary Francis Chalabesa and deputy Secretary to the Cabinet Peter Kasanda. Chalabesa’s contract ends on September 25, 2017 while that of Ambassador Kasanda expires on September 17.

